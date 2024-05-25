Car crashes into building on Cedar Street causing heavy damage and gas leak, then flees

MANCHESTER, NH – A crash at 269 Cedar St. caused heavy damage to a building and created a gas leak, after the vehicle hit several gas meters before fleeing the scene.

Police have not issued a follow-up press release but initial reports indicated that the license plate from the car was left behind at the crash scene and that police had located the vehicle, which left with heavy front-end damage, according to witnesses.

According to a fire incident report, the crash happened at at 4:4o p.m. Companies were dispatched for a vehicle into a building with an active gas leak.

Video/Jeffrey Hastings

Car 1 arrived to find structural damage to the corner of the building with the gas main and meters displaced from the building. Bystanders reported a vehicle had crashed into the building and left the scene. Companies assessed the damage and determined there was no threat of collapse.

The building was evacuated in the immediate area of damage and companies performed air monitoring with gas meters.

All floors had zero readings, the basement had 5% LEL and was ventilated by Truck 7.

Rescue 1 stopped the active gas leak and Liberty Utilities was notified and responded. Command requested the Collapse Unit to respond with units from station 7. Companies removed the damage debris from the building and utilized lumber from the Collapse Unit to shore up the damaged section of building. Building maintenance was on scene and occupants were allowed to re-occupy the building.

Gas was shut off by Liberty Utilities and they remained on scene.

No injuries were reporter. Fire officials estimated damage to the building at about $5,000.