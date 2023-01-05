Car accident causes Manchester-area Xfinity outage

MANCHESTER, NH – An Xfinity service outage caused by a car accident had Manchester customers frustrated and without internet, phone and more for most of Wednesday.

“A motor vehicle accident caused a fiber cut this afternoon, which impacted services to some of our Manchester customers,” Marc Goodman, a Comcast spokesman, told InkLink at 8 p.m. “Our network technicians are onsite and ready to work on restoring services as quickly and safely as possible once the power company completes its work and we can access our fiber.”

No other information was available, including how many customers were affected or the location of the accident. Xfinity is a division of Comcast Corp. and is one of the Manchester area’s top internet service providers.

According to commenters on DownDetector, a company that tracks outages, internet had been out for some Manchester customers since around noon, and they’d been given varying times, ranging from 7 p.m. to midnight, for service restoration. Xfinity told the customers it was an “unplanned” outage, but did not give customers a cause, adding to their frustration.

“Internet has been out in Manchester NH since 12:30 p.m. This is almost my entire work day and I haven’t been able to do anything,” a commenter, Kayla, wrote at around 3:30 p.m. “I went to Starbucks and their internet was out too. It doesn’t help that I have Xfinity phone service too, so that isn’t working, either.”

“I just find it ironic that Xfinity is saying this was an ‘unplanned’ outage, but isn’t making an official statement as to what caused this in the first place,” Bman1250 wrote. “As loyal paying customers, I feel we have the right to know what’s going on here.”