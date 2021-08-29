Capra’s grand slam brings Saturday victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Vinny Capra’s grand slam provided the difference on Saturday night as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats earned a 5-1 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Capra went deep in the third for his 10th home run of the year, one of nine New Hampshire hits on the ninth.

Nick Podkul’s RBI single brought Demi Orimoloye across the plate in the eighth to build on Capra’s blast.

Five New Hampshire pitchers combined to limit Binghamton to just five hits on the night, with only Matt Winaker’s RBI single in the sixth standing between the Rumble Ponies and a shut out.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. with Luis Quiñones (2-2, 2.57 ERA) looking for his second win of the series for New Hampshire against Binghamton’s Oscar De La Cruz (1-4, 6.75 ERA)