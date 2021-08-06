Capra’s Four Hits Help Rally Fisher Cats to 6-2 Win Over Yard Goats

Manchester, N.H. – Vinny Capra went 4-for-5 and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) scored five runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 6-2 comeback win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats (37-40) trailed 2-1 entering the eighth, with the offense limited to an RBI single from Vinny Capra in the fifth after three doubles plated two Hartford runs in the fourth.

The game-winning rally started with a one-out double by Demi Orimoloye, who finished 3-for-4 with two doubles. He scored the game-tying run on a two-base throwing error by third baseman Elehuris Montero. After a walk to Reggie Pruitt and a single from Chavez Young loaded the bases, Samad Taylor watched a wild pitch bring home Nick Podkul with the eventual winning run.

New Hampshire padded the lead to 5-2 with a two-run infield single from Vinny Capra that saw Young hustle home from second, and an RBI double from Jordan Groshans to the right center field gap.

Casey Lawrence held Hartford to two runs on five hits through six quality innings, but it was Fitz Stadler (W, 2-1) who earned the win by tossing a scoreless seventh and eighth. Kyle Johnston handled the final three outs in a hitless ninth to seal the win.