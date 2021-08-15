Capra, Podkul Homer In 11-5 Sunday Loss

HARRISBURG, PA. – Vinny Capra homered for the ninth time this series, but New Hampshire (41-45) dropped the series finale 11-5 to Harrisburg (32-56). Capra (2-4, HR, RBI, R) and Nick Podkul (2-4, 2RBI, 2R) both hit home runs in the losing effort.

Harrisburg opened the scoring with a five-run first inning. After Aldrem Corredor drove home a run on a groundout, the Senators hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to take a 5-0 lead after one. The three home runs surrendered were a career high for Reilly Hovis (L, 2-2).

New Hampshire would score twice in the top of the second on a Tanner Kirwer (2-5, 2RBI) single to make it 5-2. Harrisburg starter Seth Romero went four innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out six. Vinny Capra hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the top of the fifth.

Harrisburg scored twice in the bottom of the fifth on a Jakson Reetz single to extend their lead to 7-3. In the top of the sixth, Nick Podkul launched his seventh home run of the year following a Chavez Young double to keep the Fisher Cats in the game at 7-5. However, the Senators would plate four more runs in the bottom of the seventh off of Brandon Eisert to take an 11-5 lead, which would hold and become the final score.

Adrian Hernandez worked a scoreless eighth inning for the Fisher Cats. The winning pitcher was Reid Schaller (W, 1-0) who picked up his first Double-A win.