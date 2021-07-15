Capra home run proves crucial on Wednesday

Hartford, CT – Trailing 5-4 after seven innings and a 91-minute rain delay, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) stormed back for a 10-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Wednesday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
New Hampshire scored four runs in the decisive eighth inning. LJ Talley grounded the first post-rain delay pitch into right field, and Vinny Capra followed with a go-ahead two-run homer over the left field fence three pitches later. Tanner Kirwer and Chavez Young added RBI singles to give the Fisher Cats an 8-5 lead.
Capra homered again in the top of the ninth, launching another two-run blast to right field after a double from Talley.
Capra finished 2-for-3 with two home runs and 4 RBIs, and has driven in nine runs over the last two games.
Fitz Stadler (S, 1) recorded the final six outs of the ballgame with three strikeouts and no hits surrendered. Emerson Jimenez (W, 1-1) picked up the win in his first Double-A appearance since May 18.
Otto Lopez (2-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI) kept the Fisher Cats in the game early. He started the scoring with an RBI double in the first and came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 after half an inning. With New Hampshire trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Lopez delivered a go-ahead two-run double into the right field corner to put the ‘Cats in front 4-3.
Hartford grabbed the lead back just before the rain delay in the bottom of the seventh, with two runs scoring with two outs on a mishandled pop up between first base and the pitcher’s mound.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2021 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.