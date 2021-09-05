Capra has 3 hits but Fisher Cats fall

MANCHESTER, NH – Vinny Capra had three hits including a double and a run scored, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) fell 7-1 to the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
New Hampshire was held scoreless until the bottom of the ninth inning. Portland starter Jay Groome (W, 1-0) in his Double-A debut, shut out the Fisher Cats over five innings, allowing only two hits, striking out ten. Enmanuel De Jesus followed with four innings in relief for his first save.
The Fisher Cats (49-54) scored in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases on a single by Capra, a single by LJ Talley, and a hit-by-pitch of Kevin Vicuna. Demi Orimoloye singled home the run to break up the shutout.
Portland (60-45) took the lead in the top of the third inning with a two-run single by Cameron Cannon and a two-run homer by Triston Casas for a 4-0 lead.
Kole Cottam homered off New Hampshire starter Luis Quinones (L, 2-4) in the fifth to make it 5-0.
After a hit-by-pitch in the top of the ninth, Casas hit his second home run of the game, and fifth of the series, to make it 7-0.
The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs conclude the season series on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. with a doubleheader. Kids Run the Bases after the game courtesy of the New Hampshire Division of Liquor Enforcement, and the first 500 fans will receive a reusable bag thanks to Delta Dental. For tickets, visit nhfishercats.com.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2021 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.