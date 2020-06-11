Capano issues 4-page letter detailing police department’s commitment to public safety and community

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano on Thursday posted a four-page letter via the police department’s Facebook page which details where police stand logistically and philosophically in light of the national conversation around the role of police in a community and issues including excessive force, shootings of unarmed citizens and community relations.

Below is Capano’s commentary followed by the full letter in which he details how Manchester Police will “guarantee” maintaining public safety while fostering strong community relationships.

Some highlighted points include:

Officers have been wearing body cameras since Dec. 2019

Manchester Police do not teach or endorse chokehold/strangulation restraint and instead rely on de-escalation training whenever possible

An officer using force on the job must file a report

There is a mandatory intervention policy should an officer see a fellow officer taking part in misconduct or criminal-level offenses

Police have a strict policy around shooting at or from a moving vehicle

Capano’s statement: