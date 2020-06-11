Capano issues 4-page letter detailing police department’s commitment to public safety and community

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano on Thursday posted a four-page letter via the police department’s Facebook page which details where police stand logistically and philosophically in light of the national conversation around the role of police in a community and issues including excessive force, shootings of unarmed citizens and community relations.
Below is Capano’s commentary followed by the full letter in which he details how Manchester Police will “guarantee” maintaining public safety while fostering strong community relationships.
Some highlighted points include:
- Officers have been wearing body cameras since Dec. 2019
- Manchester Police do not teach or endorse chokehold/strangulation restraint and instead rely on de-escalation training whenever possible
- An officer using force on the job must file a report
- There is a mandatory intervention policy should an officer see a fellow officer taking part in misconduct or criminal-level offenses
- Police have a strict policy around shooting at or from a moving vehicle
Capano’s statement:
“With all that’s been going on regarding law enforcement nationwide, I want to give the community some insight into the Manchester Police Department. I have received many inquiries since the tragic and unnecessary death of Mr. George Floyd. I’m confident that the men and women of the Manchester Police Department are doing their job with the utmost integrity. My hope is you will read my letter and gain some understanding and faith in this agency. The men and women of this department are truly here to serve our community.” – Chief Carlo Capano”