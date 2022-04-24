Candy Kingdom, no more: Owners to retire after 29 years in business

MANCHESTER, NH – The quaint, pink property on Harvard Street just off Union is easy to miss if one doesn’t go looking for it. Right across the street, a more notable landmark in the form of a castle catches the eye. Then, too, a lot of drivers on Harvard and Union are on their way to somewhere else.

The two-story pink building, housing Candy Kingdom, nevertheless attracted a large number of customers when I went in mid-Friday morning. Owners Dick and Phyllis Capers opened the store in 1993. At the time, Robert was 46 years old. Now, at the age of 75, he’s set to retire.

“We’re retiring at the end of this month,” Capers said, “It’s the right time.”

Candy Kingdom almost closed at the onset of COVID in the beginning of 2020. Yet, customers continued to support the Capers’ candy business as well as their other business, which involves stylish dolls. The dolls used to be housed on the second floor, but COVID forced the dolls to come down to the first floor. Now, they provide a colorful, interesting counterpoint to bags of gelatin-based candies and packages of homemade fudge.

Conversation inside the business was convivial between customers who knew the owners well enough to have several friendly words while children wandered about underfoot, dazzled by all they saw around them. Friendly music played all around, creating a welcoming, warm atmosphere.

“Now we have a buyer who will buy the building,” Capers said. “It’s not going to be another candy shop. We think they’re going to put apartments in here.”

A recent post on the Candy Kingdom Facebook page contained a single farewell message to everyone who supported their business over the years: