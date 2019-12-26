2020 Election: Candidates in New Hampshire This Week

GREATER CONCORD

Sen. Bernie Sanders Concord Rally with State Employees (Fri 12/27, 3:30pm, RSVP)

Sen. Bernie Sanders Democracy Town Hall in Concord (Sat 12/28, 5pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang early NYE in Concord (Tues 1/31, 5:30pm, RSVP)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Town Hall on Family Friendly Economy in Concord (Thurs 1/2, 11:45m, RSVP)

Sen. Cory Booker Concord Civil Liberties Forum (Thurs 1/2, 1:30pm, RSVP)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Franklin Town Hall (Sun 1/5, 9:45am, RSVP)

SEACOAST

Sen. Bernie Sanders Dover Healthcare Town Hall (Sat 12/28, 12pm, RSVP)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Dover Town Hall (Sun 12/29, 11:30am, RSVP)

Joe Biden in Exeter (Mon 12/30, 3pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang Exeter Town Hall (Mon 12/30, 6:30pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang Portsmouth early NYE (Tues 1/31, 1:30pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang Rochester Town Hall (Thurs 1/2, 7pm, RSVP)

Sen. Cory Booker in Exeter (Thurs 1/2, 7pm, RSVP)

GREATER MANCHESTER & NASHUA

Andrew Yang Nashua Town Hall (Mon 12/30, 2pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang early NYE in Manchester (Tues 1/31, 8:30pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang in Nashua (Wed 1/1, 11:45am, RSVP)

Sen. Cory Booker Politics Unplugged at St. A's (Thurs 1/2, 3:30pm, RSVP)

Sen. Cory Booker Nashua meet & greet (Fri 1/3, 12:30pm, RSVP)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Nashua Town Hall (Sat 1/4, 11:30am, RSVP)

MONADNOCK REGION & UPPER VALLEY

Sen. Bernie Sanders Lebanon Town Hall (Fri 12/27, 1pm, RSVP)

Sen. Bernie Sanders Newport Town Hall Breakfast (Sun 12/29, 10am, RSVP)

Joe Biden in Peterborough (Sun 12/29, 1:30pm, RSVP)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Claremont Town Hall (Tues 12/31, 12:30pm, RSVP)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Keene Town Hall (Tues 12/31, 3:30pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang in Lebanon (Wed 1/1, 2:30pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang Keene Office Opening (Wed 1/1, 5:30pm, RSVP)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Hanover Town Hall (Thurs, 1/2, 4pm, RSVP)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Claremont Town Hall (Sat 1/4, 2:45pm, RSVP)

SOUTHERN NH

Sen. Bernie Sanders Plaistow Corporate Greed Panel (Sat 12/28, 3pm, RSVP)

Joe Biden in Milford (Sun 12/29, 5:15pm, RSVP)

Joe Biden in Derry (Mon 12/30, 5:45pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang Salem Town Hall on Disability Issues (Mon 12/30, 4:30pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang early NYE in Derry (Tues 1/31, 4pm, RSVP)

LAKES & NORTH COUNTRY

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Wolfeboro Town Hall (Sun 12/29, 2:30pm, RSVP)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Conway Town Hall (Sun 12/29, 6pm, RSVP)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Gorham Town Hall (Mon 12/30, 12pm, RSVP)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Littleton Town Hall (Mon 12/30, 4pm, RSVP)

Andrew Yang Plymouth Office Opening (Thurs 1/2, 4pm, RSVP)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg N. Conway Town Hall (Fri 1/3, 11:30am, RSVP)

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The Iowa caucuses are Monday, February 3rd, and the NH primary is Tuesday, February 11th. So traditionally, mid-to-late-January is a bit slower in NH (as lots of candidates are spending lots of time in Iowa) and the week before the primary (from 2/3-2/11) is usually the busiest of the primary in NH! Plan ahead…