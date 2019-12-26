2020 Election: Candidates in New Hampshire This Week

Know of an upcoming candidate event? Email carolrobidoux@manchesterinklink.com and we’ll add it to the list.

GREATER CONCORD

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders Concord Rally with State Employees (Fri 12/27, 3:30pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders Democracy Town Hall in Concord (Sat 12/28, 5pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang early NYE in Concord  (Tues 1/31, 5:30pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren Town Hall on Family Friendly Economy in Concord  (Thurs 1/2, 11:45m, RSVP)
  • Sen. Cory Booker Concord Civil Liberties Forum (Thurs 1/2, 1:30pm, RSVP)
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg Franklin Town Hall (Sun 1/5, 9:45am, RSVP)

SEACOAST

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders Dover Healthcare Town Hall (Sat 12/28, 12pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar Dover Town Hall (Sun 12/29, 11:30am, RSVP)
  • Joe Biden in Exeter (Mon 12/30, 3pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang Exeter Town Hall (Mon 12/30, 6:30pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang Portsmouth early NYE  (Tues 1/31, 1:30pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang Rochester Town Hall (Thurs 1/2, 7pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Cory Booker in Exeter (Thurs 1/2, 7pm, RSVP)

GREATER MANCHESTER & NASHUA

  • Andrew Yang Nashua Town Hall (Mon 12/30, 2pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang early NYE in Manchester (Tues 1/31, 8:30pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang in Nashua (Wed 1/1, 11:45am, RSVP)
  • Sen. Cory Booker Politics Unplugged at St. A’s (Thurs 1/2, 3:30pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Cory Booker Nashua meet & greet (Fri 1/3, 12:30pm, RSVP)
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg Nashua Town Hall (Sat 1/4, 11:30am, RSVP)

MONADNOCK REGION & UPPER VALLEY

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders Lebanon Town Hall (Fri 12/27, 1pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders Newport Town Hall Breakfast (Sun 12/29, 10am, RSVP)
  • Joe Biden in Peterborough (Sun 12/29, 1:30pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar Claremont Town Hall (Tues 12/31, 12:30pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar Keene Town Hall (Tues 12/31, 3:30pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang in Lebanon (Wed 1/1, 2:30pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang Keene Office Opening (Wed 1/1, 5:30pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren Hanover Town Hall (Thurs, 1/2, 4pm, RSVP)
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg Claremont Town Hall (Sat 1/4, 2:45pm, RSVP)

SOUTHERN NH

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders Plaistow Corporate Greed Panel (Sat 12/28, 3pm, RSVP)
  • Joe Biden in Milford (Sun 12/29, 5:15pm, RSVP)
  • Joe Biden in Derry (Mon 12/30, 5:45pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang Salem Town Hall on Disability Issues (Mon 12/30, 4:30pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang early NYE in Derry  (Tues 1/31, 4pm, RSVP)

LAKES & NORTH COUNTRY

  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar Wolfeboro Town Hall (Sun 12/29, 2:30pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar Conway Town Hall (Sun 12/29, 6pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar Gorham Town Hall (Mon 12/30, 12pm, RSVP)
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar Littleton Town Hall (Mon 12/30, 4pm, RSVP)
  • Andrew Yang Plymouth Office Opening (Thurs 1/2, 4pm, RSVP)
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg N. Conway Town Hall (Fri 1/3, 11:30am, RSVP)

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The Iowa caucuses are Monday, February 3rd, and the NH primary is Tuesday, February 11th. So traditionally, mid-to-late-January is a bit slower in NH (as lots of candidates are spending lots of time in Iowa) and the week before the primary (from 2/3-2/11) is usually the busiest of the primary in NH! Plan ahead…

Below is NHPR’s Candidate Tracker calendar. Use the settings to the right to control the calendar view, by week, month or list (agenda view).

