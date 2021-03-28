Candia man injured in single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack

MERRIMACK, NH – A candia man suffered serious injuries in a single-car crash Sunday after his car veered off the Everett Turnpike.

On March 28, 2021, at approximately 10:15 a.m. Troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop B, along with Merrimack Fire Department, responded to a serious crash involving an Infiniti sedan on the Everett Turnpike in the Town of Merrimack, just south of the Bedford Toll.

On arrival, the sedan was located down the embankment with serious damage, by Trooper Timothy Repucci, and the driver was pinned inside the vehicle. Trooper Repucci immediately called for Merrimack Fire and worked to remove the driver with the assistance of others who stopped at the crash scene. The victim was removed and Trooper Repucci laid on the ground holding the victim’s head to keep him stable. Other people at the scene used a fire extinguisher on the smoking vehicle.

Merrimack Fire-Rescue units arrived and began to provide medical assistance to the victim and requested a trauma alert at a Nashua hospital. Additional Merrimack firefighters searched the woods in the area to verify there were no victims that may have ejected from the car.

Traffic was able to pass in the far left lane only.

Initial reports indicated that the Infiniti was traveling southbound when the operator lost control while attempting to change lanes. The Infiniti went off the roadway and struck a tree before coming to a rest. No other vehicles were involved.

The operator of the Infiniti Stephen Deschamps, 58, of Candia sustained serious injuries and was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in Nashua for treatment.

Preliminary investigation by state police indicates that Deschamps was traveling at an unreasonable speed during the lane change when he lost control of his motor vehicle. This was the major contributing factor in this crash and Deschamps was issued a warning for the unsafe lane change.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at 603-666-3333 or by email at timothy.r.repucci@DOS.NH.GOV.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.