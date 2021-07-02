Campaign Roundup: More hires, endorsements and plan releases as filing period approaches

It’s July 2, 2021. Here’s what’s been going on recently on the municipal election campaign trail in Manchester.

Sullivan gets new endorsement

On Monday, New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse (R-Salem) endorsed former New Hampshire House Assistant Majority Leader Victoria Sullivan for Mayor of Manchester.

“Victoria Sullivan is a fighter and a problem solver. She’s not afraid to roll up her sleeves and work hard to tackle the tough issues on her own, but she also has the experience and ability to bring people together to get the job done. That’s exactly the kind of leader Manchester needs right now. I’m proud to endorse her and support her campaign for Mayor,” said Morse.

“I am honored by Senator Morse’s endorsement. As New Hampshire Senate President, he has recently led the state to a historic budget that will benefit Manchester small businesses and families. The mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city needs to be able to collaborate with the legislature. I have worked with Senator Morse as a state legislator during my time in Concord, and I look forward to continuing our productive relationship when I am Mayor of Manchester,” said Sullivan on the endorsement.

The endorsement follows others such as former Manchester Mayor and former Executive Councillor Ray Wieczorek as well as over half a dozen current and former elected officials at the state and local level

Girard releases action plan to fight crime, statement on Concannon’s resignation

On Thursday, former At-Large Alderman and Board of School Committee Member Richard Girard released a plan addressing crime and protecting neighborhoods.

“Manchester’s crime rates are alarmingly high and it is devastating neighborhoods across the city. What’s worse is that so much of the crime problem is self-inflicted. To make Manchester safe again, we need a new mayor!” said Girard. “We have to take action on a number of fronts, not the least of which is making the changes needed to stop attracting criminal elements to the city. As mayor, I’m committed to acting decisively on all the items proposed to crush the crime wave that’s drowned neighborhoods all over the city on Mayor Joyce Craig’s watch.”

The plan can be seen here.

Earlier in the week, Girard made a statement regarding the resignation of Daniel Concannon from his part-time position with the Manchester School District. Concannon resigned from an after-school program with the district after a required webinar on white privilege.

“Daniel Concannon is a brave individual and I want to thank him for exposing what’s happening in the Manchester School District and for his courage in confronting the “woke mob” as it works to indoctrinate our students and staff into racist ways of thinking about and behaving toward people who are different from one another,” said Girard. “As Mr. Concannon points out, this training isn’t about educating people about racism. It’s about accusing people of being racist based solely on the color of their skin. This doesn’t break down barriers between people of differing backgrounds, it builds them. It fosters distrust and hatred of people based on their differences. It is harmful, dangerous and totally against what Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King expressed has his dream; that one day his children would be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.”

Girard criticized Craig’s support of the training and said he would end it if elected as mayor.

Craig campaign makes new hires

On Thursday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announced the hiring of three additional staff members for her 2021 re-election campaign. Tyler Studebaker will serve as Organizing Director and Cairnie Pokorney and Ibely Mansogo will serve as Organizers.

“Tyler, Cairnie, and Ibely are talented organizers who are wonderful additions to our strong team,” said Craig. “All three will play vital roles as we spend the summer and fall talking with voters about our work building stronger schools, safer neighborhoods, good jobs, and a growing economy. We are making a significant investment in grassroots organizing early in this campaign because we know how important it is to have one-on-one conversations with residents to answer questions and hear ideas on how we can make our community a better place.”

They join previously announced staffers, campaign manager Jeff Taylor and finance director Isabelle Pierson. They will all be working out of the Joyce Craig for Manchester campaign office, which opened earlier this month at 264 Mammoth Rd.

“We are building an incredible team to re-elect Mayor Craig,” said campaign manager Jeff Taylor. “I’m excited to have Tyler, Cairnie, and Ibely on board as we begin a comprehensive canvassing and phone program to reach every possible voter in Manchester, and connect with the community about the progress being made under Mayor Craig’s leadership.”

Muncipal election filing period approaching

Starting on July 12, Manchester’s candidates for mayor, Aldermen, Board of School Committee and other positions will finally be able to officially file for the 2021 Manchester municipal election.

In addition to Craig, Sullivan and Girard’s intentions to file, the At-Large Alderman race has seen announcements by former Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau, Planning Board Member June Trisiciani and former Manchester Fire Department Chief Dan Goonan.

The filing period will be open until Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m. More information on filing for office can be found here.