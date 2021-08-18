Campaign Roundup: Craig endorsed by police groups, Sullivan and Girard earn State Rep endorsements

It’s Aug. 18, 2021. Here are more updates from the campaign trail for this November’s city elections.

Mayor Joyce Craig earns Manchester Police Organization endorsements

On Wednesday, the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association (MPPA) and Manchester Association of Police Supervisors (MAPS) endorsed Mayor Joyce Craig in her re-election campaign.

“In order to successfully address issues our community is facing, the Mayor and Police Department need to be on the same page, and we’re glad to have that with Mayor Craig,” said Kyle Daly, President of the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association. “Manchester police officers trust Mayor Craig’s leadership and vision for the city, and know she is the best choice to continue moving our community in a positive direction.”

“Mayor Craig is a leader we need to keep in City Hall,” said Joe Lorenzo, President of the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors. “As Mayor, she listens to our concerns and works with us to keep our community safe. By supporting our officers, supporting increased training opportunities and partnering with the department on safety initiatives, it’s clear Mayor Craig works every day to make our Manchester a better and safer place.”

“Public safety is the most important issue facing our city, which is why I’m honored to have the support of Manchester’s law enforcement officials,” said Craig. Our officers put their lives on the line to keep us safe, and I am grateful for their efforts.”

State Representative endorsements for Mayoral challengers

This week, the two challengers of Craig, former Alderman and BOSC Member Rich Girard and former State Representative Victoria Sullivan, also earned endorsements.

On Tuesday, Girard announced the endorsements of State Representatives Bill Boyd (R-Merrimack) and Robert Healey (R-Merrimack).

“People around the Greater Manchester Area, indeed across the state, look at what’s happening in Manchester and they’re concerned for their own communities. High crime, growing poverty, sagging schools and rampant homeless vagrancy are a drag on the region and ultimately threaten the quality of life in surrounding communities. It’s costing state taxpayers a bundle and they know that. I’m honored to have Bill and Robert join our campaign. They get that the fight for the future of the region and of the state will go much better if Manchester is headed in a good direction,” said Girard.

Sullivan’s campaign announced the endorsements of State Representatives Bob Greene (R-Hudson), David Love (R-Derry), and Michael Moffett (R-Loudon).

Voters’ Guide and Debate Update

This week marks the deadline for voter guide questionnaire submissions. Any candidates with questions are encouraged to e-mail robidouxnews@gmail.com or andy@manchesterinklink.com

Manchester Ink Link is also aiming to schedule one and potentially two debates with Alderman At-Large candidates on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and if needed, Wednesday, Sept. 8.

So far, we’ve heard back from five of the eight candidates, we will provide more details as they become available.