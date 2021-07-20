Campaign Filing Update: Sullivan and Girard earn new endorsements

It’s Day 7 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far. The filing period closes on Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m.
Today, Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan announced that she has been endorsed by former Ward 6 Alderman, Hillsborough County Registrar of Probate and At-Large Aldermanic Candidate Elizabeth Moreau (see above).
Mayoral Candidate Rich Girard also announced that he has been endorsed by the New Hampshire Right to Life PAC.
At-Large Aldermanic Candidate Dan Goonan also released a statement following his filing on Monday, noting that he has already been talking to voters who believe a change is needed on the board.
“As leader and then Fire Chief I saw for over a decade how our elected officials couldn’t put personal and political feelings aside and I believe the people have suffered the consequences of that,” he said. “My priorities are public safety, bringing common sense and new vision to the board, and putting the “non” back in non partisan. I am looking forward to meeting as many people as possible and asking for their vote.”
This is the first time Goonan has run for public office.
In other filings on Tuesday, Stephen Focht became the third candidate in the race for School Committeeman At-Large, incumbent Alderman Tony Sapienza filed for re-election in Ward 5 and incumbent School Committeeman Peter Perich filed for re-election in Ward 8.
Citywide Seats
Mayor
- Victoria Sullivan (7/12/21)
- Joyce Craig (7/19/21)
Alderman At-Large
- June Trisciani (7/12/21)
- Elizabeth Moreau (7/12/21)
- Anthony Harris* (7/12/21)
- Daniel O’Neil (7/13/21)
- Mary Ngwanda Georges (7/16/21)
- Dan Goonan (7/19/21)
*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.
Board of School Committee At-Large
- Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)
- Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)
- Stephen Focht (7/20/21)
Ward 1
Alderman
- Kevin Cavanaugh (7/19/21)
Board of School Committee
- Julie Turner (7/15/21)
Selectmen
- Jim Townsend (7/13/21)
- Paul Allard (7/16/21)
- Michael O. Goonan (7/19/21)
Ward 2
Alderman
- Will Stewart (7/15/21)
Board of School Committee
- Sean Parr (7/12/21)
- Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)
Selectmen
- Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)
- Tyler Chase (7/14/21)
- Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)
- Junior Munzimi (7/16/21)
WARD 3
Alderman
- Pat Long (7/12/21)
Selectmen
- Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)
Ward 4
Alderman
- Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)
- Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)
- Frank Negus Staples (7/16/21)
Board of School Committee
- Leslie Want (7/12/21)
- Mark J. Flanders (7/16/21)
Selectmen
- Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)
- Dede Conway (7/13/21)
Ward 5
Alderman
- Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)
- Tony Sapienza (7/20/21)
Board of School Committee
- Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)
Selectmen
- Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)
- Deidre Christiansen (7/19/21)
Ward 6
Alderman
- Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)
- Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Louise Gosselin (7/16/21)
Clerk
- Nicole Cobb (7/16/21)
Selectmen
- Roger Gosselin (7/16/21)
- Susan C. Lord (7/16/21)
- Donald R. Provencher (7/16/21)
Ward 7
Alderman
- Ross Terrio (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Christopher Potter (7/13/21)
- Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)
Selectmen
- Mary C. Freitas (7/19/21)
Ward 8
Alderman
- Sean Sargent (7/16/21)
Alderman (Special Election)
- Sean Sargent (7/16/21)
Board of School Committee
- Peter Perich (7/20/21)
Moderator
- Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)
Clerk
- Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)
Selectman
- Angel Brisson (7/12/21)
- Macy McNair (7/12/21)
Ward 9
Alderman
- Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Ben Dion (7/12/21)
Moderator
- Gloria Pilotte (7/16/21)
Clerk
- Brian McCoy (7/12/21)
Selectman
- Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)
- Maurice L. Pilotte (7/16/21)
Ward 10
Alderman
- Bill Barry (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Gary Hamer (7/13/21)
Moderator
- Christopher Messier (7/12/21)
Clerk
- Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)
Selectman
- Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)
- Donna McQuade (7/12/21)
- Marie L. King (7/15/21)
Ward 11
Alderman
- Normand Gamache (7/12/21)
- Andre Rosa (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)
- Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Lisa Ouellette (7/16/21)
Selectmen
- Lucille Forest (7/16/21)
Ward 12
Alderman
- Erin Kelly (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)