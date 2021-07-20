Campaign Filing Update: Sullivan and Girard earn new endorsements

It’s Day 7 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far. The filing period closes on Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m.

Today, Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan announced that she has been endorsed by former Ward 6 Alderman, Hillsborough County Registrar of Probate and At-Large Aldermanic Candidate Elizabeth Moreau (see above).

Mayoral Candidate Rich Girard also announced that he has been endorsed by the New Hampshire Right to Life PAC.

At-Large Aldermanic Candidate Dan Goonan also released a statement following his filing on Monday, noting that he has already been talking to voters who believe a change is needed on the board.

“As leader and then Fire Chief I saw for over a decade how our elected officials couldn’t put personal and political feelings aside and I believe the people have suffered the consequences of that,” he said. “My priorities are public safety, bringing common sense and new vision to the board, and putting the “non” back in non partisan. I am looking forward to meeting as many people as possible and asking for their vote.”

This is the first time Goonan has run for public office.

In other filings on Tuesday, Stephen Focht became the third candidate in the race for School Committeeman At-Large, incumbent Alderman Tony Sapienza filed for re-election in Ward 5 and incumbent School Committeeman Peter Perich filed for re-election in Ward 8.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman At-Large

*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.

Board of School Committee At-Large

Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)

Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)

Stephen Focht (7/20/21)

Ward 1

Alderman

Kevin Cavanaugh (7/19/21)

Board of School Committee

Julie Turner (7/15/21)

Selectmen

Jim Townsend (7/13/21)

Paul Allard (7/16/21)

Michael O. Goonan (7/19/21)

Ward 2

Alderman

Will Stewart (7/15/21)

Board of School Committee

Sean Parr (7/12/21)

Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)

Moderator

Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)

Selectmen

Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)

Tyler Chase (7/14/21)

Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)

Junior Munzimi (7/16/21)

WARD 3

Alderman

Pat Long (7/12/21)

Selectmen

Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)

Ward 4

Alderman

Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)

Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)

Frank Negus Staples (7/16/21)

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (7/12/21)

Mark J. Flanders (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)

Dede Conway (7/13/21)

Ward 5

Alderman

Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)

Tony Sapienza (7/20/21)

Board of School Committee

Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)

Moderator

Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)

Deidre Christiansen (7/19/21)

Ward 6

Alderman

Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)

Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)

Moderator

Louise Gosselin (7/16/21)

Clerk

Nicole Cobb (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Roger Gosselin (7/16/21)

Susan C. Lord (7/16/21)

Donald R. Provencher (7/16/21)

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (7/13/21)

Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Mary C. Freitas (7/19/21)

Ward 8

Alderman

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Alderman (Special Election)

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Board of School Committee

Peter Perich (7/20/21)

Moderator

Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)

Clerk

Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)

Selectman

Angel Brisson (7/12/21)

Macy McNair (7/12/21)

Ward 9

Alderman

Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion (7/12/21)

Moderator

Gloria Pilotte (7/16/21)

Clerk

Brian McCoy (7/12/21)

Selectman

Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)

Maurice L. Pilotte (7/16/21)

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Moderator

Christopher Messier (7/12/21)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)

Selectman

Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)

Donna McQuade (7/12/21)

Marie L. King (7/15/21)

Ward 11

Alderman

Normand Gamache (7/12/21)

Andre Rosa (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)

Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)

Moderator

Lisa Ouellette (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Lucille Forest (7/16/21)

Ward 12

Alderman

Board of School Committee

Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)

