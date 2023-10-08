Calumet House inmate with lime-green bike placed on ‘escape’ status

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections announces that minimum-security resident Jacob Maciaszek of the Calumet House Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester has been placed on ESCAPE status as of 8:15 PM on Saturday, October 7, 2023, after he failed to return following his shift at a business on Gay Street.

Maciaszek is described as a 32-year-old white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and tattoos on the inside of his left arm. Maciaszek was last seen on a lime green bicycle, wearing a black helmet and baseball hat, gray hooded Red Sox sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with white soles.

Maciaszek is incarcerated for burglary and receiving stolen property with a minimum parole eligibility date of February 11, 2024, and a current maximum release date of August 15, 2026.

Anyone with information on Maciaszek whereabouts should contact Investigator Eli Navarro at (603) 573-6359 or call local police.