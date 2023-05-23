Calumet house inmate placed on ‘escape status’ after failing to return after job interview

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections announces that minimum-security resident John Todd #81051 of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester has been placed on “escape status” as of 6 p.m. on May 22, 2023, after he failed to return to the Calumet House following a scheduled off-site job interview. It was later discovered that Todd did not appear for the scheduled interview.

Todd was last seen Monday, May 22, 2023, at 8:24 a.m. Todd was traveling on foot and was scheduled to return to the Calumet House at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Todd is described as a 74-year-old white male, 5-feet-7-inches-tall, and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, jeans, and black shoes. Todd is balding with short white hair, a beard, and he wears glasses.

Todd is incarcerated for kidnapping with the purpose to commit sexual assault, and first-degree assault, with a current maximum release date of June 26, 2024.

Anyone with information on Todd’s whereabouts should contact Chief Investigator Jason Darrah of the NHDOC Investigations Bureau at (603) 271-4416 or call local police.