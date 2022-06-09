Calumet House fugitive struck, killed while on foot on Everett Turnpike in Nashua

NASHUA, NH – A man who walked away from a minimum-security halfway house in Manchester last week was killed Wednesday night following an accident on the Everett Turnpike in which he was struck by a car while on foot.

On June 8, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B barracks in Bedford responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike Southbound at Exit 6 in Nashua.

Troopers arrived to find a male pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was identified as Richard Labbe, 67, of Manchester, a recent escapee from Calumet House in Manchester. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the vehicle, Saly Kruth, 53, of Lowell, Mass. was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla. She was taken to Southern NH Medical Center to be evaluated for any injuries.

Troopers from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are handling the crash investigation. They were assisted by officers from the Nashua Police Department, Nashua Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The right two travel lanes and the Exit 6 Southbound on-ramp were shut down for approximately four hours while Troopers worked to process the scene.

All aspects of the crash are being investigated. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is being asked to contact Trooper Christopher Pieniazek at (603) 223-4381 or Christopher.J.Pieniazek@dos.nh.gov.