Calling out 2 wildlife commissioners for neglect of duty as guardians of all NH wildlife

The NH Fish & Game Commission is now deciding the rules for hunting and trapping for the next two years. They held three public hearings, and written comments were received from the public about the proposed rules.

After hearing many concerns, Commissioner Temple wisely proposed at the April Commission meeting to close the season of coyote hunting for five months to allow the parents to rear their pups. Male and female coyotes raise the pups. Many Commissioners expressed concern but agreed with staff that it was too late to make a “significant” change in the rules. Since this was the first opportunity Commissioners had to comment, if it was “too late,” the rulemaking process is flawed. Temple’s proposal failed to pass. Coyotes will still be hunted year-round.

During the discussion, one Commissioner was disturbed that a pack of coyotes had eaten every part of a deer they had killed and declared that coyotes “have no moral compass.” She agreed with another Commissioner, who said coyotes “are the most vicious killers we have.” Previously that Commissioner stated, “Why protect the most vicious predator we have?”

Based on their public hostility towards coyotes and their failure to respect the role of coyotes in NH’s ecosystem, the Voices of Wildlife in NH encourages the Governor and Executive Council to use RSA 206:4 to begin the process of the removal of these two Commissioners for neglect of duty. They are the guardians of all of NH’s wildlife, not just the ones they approve of.

Please give your opinion on Governor Sununu’s website. A video of the April meeting can be found on YouTube. If you have questions, email Voices of Wildlife in NH.

