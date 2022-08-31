Calling all volunteers with a heart for the arts: Be part of the new Arts Festival in Manchester, get a free T-shirt

MANCHESTER, NH – As September draws near, the inaugural Manchester Citywide Arts Festival is just around the corner, on September 12-18, 2022.

The culmination of the festival is a dynamic street fair on Saturday and Sunday, the 17 and 18t of September, in the Opera Block of Hanover Street.

The fair will include live entertainment, an arts market, and food vendors, as well as active art installations and experiences. The street fair is a FREE event for all ages and provides a way to engage with local artists while supporting the art community.

With so many exciting experiences going on, we’re in need of some helping hands!

We’re looking for a number of volunteers to support our interactive community mural, the Manchester Makes – Community Art Area, and our Silent Auction. Come be a part of something exciting this fall in the Queen City! Volunteer shifts are a short two hours and each person to sign up will get a free Manchester Citywide Arts Festival T-shirt.

Go to www.manchesterartsfest.com and click the “Volunteer Sign-up” button to get to the sign-up sheet