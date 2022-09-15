Calling all students: Nov. 16 is NH World Language Day and this event is for you

MANCHESTER, NH – Students from all around the state will be converging on local university language programs on Wednesday, November 16. Why? So that they can learn about the many opportunities available to them as learners of other languages.

A group of New Hampshire university professors and teachers have been working together for months to plan an event that centers on the importance and value of learning another language. The event itself will highlight the opportunities right here in our state.

Over 150 students, mostly learners of French, German, and Spanish, have signed up so far. While some language programs for the day are already full, professors at UNH Manchester and UNH Durham are hoping to meet students who have experience in American Sign Language, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, and Russian. Teachers of these languages are encouraged to enroll their students in the programs offered during the November 16 festivities.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three participating locations: Plymouth State University, the University of New Hampshire at Durham, and the University of New Hampshire at Manchester, and it will include campus tours focused on world language learning, interactions with current language students at the college level and a mini-conference with break-out rooms of language-specific activities and presenters who will share their own experiences in using the language in the workforce. The event is free of charge, as is lunch for all participants.

The New Hampshire Association of World Language Teachers is coordinating the registration for this multi-campus event. To learn more about New Hampshire World Language Day, or to register, please visit www.nhawlt.org.

The organizers of New Hampshire World Language Day hope to make this celebration of language learning an annual one. For questions, or if you would like your college to participate in next year’s event, please email advocacy@nhawlt.org.