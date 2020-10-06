Calling all students interested social media and change: Register for Media Power Youth by Oct. 12

MANCHESTER, NH – Media Power Youth is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth to use media in creative and responsible ways that support well-being. We are helping teens speak up about mental health and social media with our new Youth Design Team!

While technology has been a lifeline for many teens during this pandemic, it has also created anxiety and stress. We are inviting high school student leaders from across the country to become part of our virtual design team. In collaboration with the STEM Discovery Lab at UNH Manchester, students will explore how their technology habits affect mental health and relationships. By building on their own life experiences, they will help design educational programming that will prepare teens for the challenges they encounter in digital spaces. I have attached a flyer that can be shared with students.

Students in grades 9 through 12 can apply online at https://www.mediapoweryouth. org/youth-design-team/. Applications must be received by October 12. There is no cost to selected students to participate. Please share this opportunity with students and their families. Although we are recruiting nationally, we’d love to have a strong contingent of Manchester students participating on our team. They will be putting their ideas into action by helping to design a project-based learning module for middle schoolers. The program is designed to meet ISTE and health standards. Students will meet online through Zoom on Thursdays beginning October 22 through December 17.

We are looking forward to collaborating with youth leaders on this important work!

By sharing their perspective on the challenges youth face online, teens will be helping to foster digital communities that are authentic and supportive for friends, family, and younger students. If you have any questions about the application or this program, please contact me at heather.inyart@ mediapoweryouth.org or Sarah Grosvenor at Sarah.Grosvenor@unh.edu.