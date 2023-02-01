Calling all Storytellers: Join ‘Our Story NH’ for a time of sharing, growing and healing

MANCHESTER, NH – Over the next month, OurStoryNH will hold multiple workshops and story stations in Manchester to help people tell stories about what they experienced during the Covid pandemic. This is a way to bring people closer together, help with healing, and potentially open the doors of experiencing therapy through the arts.

We all have a story; some can heal, motivate, and galvanize others.

As someone who has felt the gift of telling my story, I can relate to how therapeutic it can be.

OurStoryNH is also giving away $20 to all storytelling participants.

The dates and locations will be:

Public Series:

Short Stories – A One Image Workshop – Love Edition | Virtual

February 13, 2023 | 4 – 7 p.m. EST

Story Station

February 15, 2023 | Manchester Library West Branch | 2 – 5 p.m. EST

Share your pandemic story in 20 minutes.

Participants receive a $20 gift card!

Story Station

February 18, 2023 | Manchester Library Main Location | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST

Share your pandemic story in 20 minutes.

Participants receive a $20 gift card!

For more information, visit OurStory.com

Also, connect via Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076495352342

https://www.instagram.com/ourstorynh/