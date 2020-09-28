Calling all start-ups: Sign up for NH Tech Alliance investor ‘speed-dating’ virtual event

Attention New Hampshire startups – it’s time to apply to be part of the 2020 Speed Venture Summit (SVS). The application period is open through October 18th for New Hampshire-based startups that want to participate in speed dating with investors.

An experienced group of investors and entrepreneurs will match startups with multiple investors for very fast individual pitches. The goal of these pitches is to have the business concept resonate with an investor who then wants to have follow-up meetings where participants can dig into the details.

“Speed Venture Summit is a well loved startup event here in NH and we are so pleased to be able to run it virtually. NH entrepreneurs are continuing to innovate and we are here to help them thrive.” said Joshua Cyr, Senior Director of Startup Initiatives at the Alliance.

NH-based startups who would like to participate are encouraged to apply early as there is limited space available. Applications and more information are available at https://nhtechalliance.org/ speed-venture-summit/

Investors from the New England region interested in participating are also able to sign up. Email jcyr@nhtechalliance.org for more information or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities.

About the NH Tech Alliance

The NH Tech Alliance is a statewide technology association dedicated to supporting companies at every stage of growth and development – from startups to established leaders in the global economy. We are committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem in NH by building partnerships, enhancing knowledge and shaping public policy.