Calling all plow operators: The city is hiring contractors for snow season

MANCHESTER, NH – The snow season is fast approaching and the city is preparing for what will inevitably come. That’s right, they’re lining up plow drivers.

Sealed bids are now being accepted for contractors to plow the following municipal parking lots:

Arms Parking Lot/Arms Lot ext

Bedford Street Parking Lot

Pearl Street Parking Lot

John J. Hartnett Parking Lot

Pine Street Parking Lot

Middle Street Parking Lot

Myrna Parking Lot

Victory Parking Garage Roof

Library Parking Lot

Sealed bids will be received at the Parking Division, 25 Vine St., Manchester, New Hampshire, before or at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 for the following:

Snow Removal 2022-2023 Season – Municipal Parking Lots

FY23-540-18

Bid Invitations and specifications are available at the Parking Division, 25 Vine St., Manchester, NH or online at:

www.manchesternh.gov

Questions regarding this request should be directed to Christopher Goodnow, Parking Manager. 25 Vine St., Manchester, NH. 603-624-

6580 or at cgoodnow@manchesternh.gov.