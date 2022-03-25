Calling all people: Central High School needs you to become a Career Week resource for students

MANCHESTER, NH – Central will be having a “Virtual Career Week” during the week of April 18 and to make it work, they need some professionals from the community to help.

In preparation for this event, students were surveyed on what they would like to learn more about. You can see the results below:

If you find yourself interested in helping students find their way to a future career by sharing your own journey, Central High School staff is asking for participants to submit a short 2-5 minute video reflecting a “day in the life” of your profession/industry.

During Career Week videos will be played for the entire student body to view.

If you already have a marketing video or a video interview of a personal story regarding your profession/industry, please upload your link to this Google Form by March 25. If you don’t have a video handy, it’s OK: event organizers will help you. But they need to know you’re interested ASAP.

You will receive a list of questions to consider and directions for making a video. This could be a great opportunity to promote your business, profession, and to gain future employees!

Please fill out the Google Form by March 25 if you would be interested in helping our students!

Those of you who work within a larger network of colleagues, please share this information.