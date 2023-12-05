Calling all kids (ages 5-12) Dec. 9: ‘An Evening at the North Pole’ with Queen City Rotary and MPAL

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us Dec. 9 for a magical evening at the North Pole!
There are two planned sessions, 4 and 6 p.m. Those wishing to attend must use this form to sign up for a time slot.
Choose the session you and your family would like to attend. Please note that each time slot is good for one person, so if you have multiple children (ages 5-12 only) in your party, please pick the correct number of tickets. NOTE: AT LEAST ONE ADULT MUST BE PRESENT IN YOUR PARTY, AND NO CHILDREN ARE ALLOWED UNATTENDED. Thank you!