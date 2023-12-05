Calling all kids (ages 5-12) Dec. 9: ‘An Evening at the North Pole’ with Queen City Rotary and MPAL

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us Dec. 9 for a magical evening at the North Pole!

The Queen City Rotary is putting on an event at the Manchester Police Athletic League that will be full of holiday magic – recreating An Evening at the North Pole full of music, lights, a story, lots of characters and a whole lot of holiday spirit.

The event is FREE and aimed toward youth ages 5-12 and their guardians. Kids should come in their coziest pajamas and will leave with gifts, goodies, and a full heart (including a book and Grinch bookmark).

Work crews preparing for Dec. 9 “North Pole or Bust” extravaganza at the Manchester Police Athletic League.

There are two planned sessions, 4 and 6 p.m. Those wishing to attend must use this form to sign up for a time slot.

Choose the session you and your family would like to attend. Please note that each time slot is good for one person, so if you have multiple children (ages 5-12 only) in your party, please pick the correct number of tickets. NOTE: AT LEAST ONE ADULT MUST BE PRESENT IN YOUR PARTY, AND NO CHILDREN ARE ALLOWED UNATTENDED. Thank you!