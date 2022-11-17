Calling all happy campers and glampers: Pop-up ‘Campery’ shop on Elm Street is open for business

MANCHESTER, NH – Campery, a Bookery pop-up shop featuring unique gift options for all things camping and glamping, opened for the holiday season Nov. 16. It’s located right next door to the Bookery at 850 Elm St.

The pop-up shop in collaboration with several popular local and international retailers is providing a one-stop shopping experience to purchase themed and seasonal gifts to encourage you, your family and friends to “explore more” and spend time outdoors. What you’ll find are glamping goodies, gifts for your furry friends, hostess gifts, nature-based toys for kids, tools for the men in your life, notebooks, puzzles, snowshoes, and outdoor gear for the entire family.

Some local brands featured at Campery include:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Several curious shoppers found their way into the store Wednesday to browse the collection of items which range from games and activities for the youngest campers, to apparel and gear for serious outdoor enthusiasts.

Bookery store manager Cassie Mosher, who has spent the last several months doing double duty by purchasing items and setting up Campery, said the store is meant to meet customers where they are.

“You don’t have to be hiking mountains to enjoy spending more time outdoors. My goal was to find as many cool and interesting items at an affordable price point as possible, including several local and mom-and-pop businesses,” Mosher said.

While there is certainly something unique for everyone on your shopping list, Mosher says quantities are limited due to the nature of being a pop-up shop, so once inventory on items is gone, it’s gone.

“We’re encouraging people to come shop early,” she said.

The end goal is that after holiday shopping wraps up another retailer will take over the space, which provides a prime location in the heart of downtown. Bookery & Campery owner Elizabeth Hitchcock said the pop-up shop was a logical way to showcase the available space while providing yet another holiday shopping alternative that taps into the resurgence of interest in casual – and dedicated – camping.

And with the current pace of market-rate and affordable apartment development in the city, hundreds of which will become available within the next six to 12 months, the need – and demand – for a more eclectic mix of retail shopping options is inevitable.

“When we purchased this building, we transformed the first-floor office space into a bustling retail store anchor, Bookery Manchester, which has become the go-to spot for discovering new books, awesome community, and coffee. Next door we reimagined what was a large restaurant space into two spaces, which is now home for Diz Cafe as well as this space, which is ready to lease,” Hitchcock said. “While we wait for the next tenant, we decided to make use of the empty space for the holiday season.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Store hours:

Wednesday – Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Thurday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Starting in December hour are expected to expand to seven days a week to match Bookery’s hours. For more information or visit: https://www.bookerymht.com/campery-pop-up

Small Business Saturday is November 27:

On Small Business Saturday Campery will kick off the day with Mayor Craig at Bookery Manchester for coffee and live performances throughout the day as well as raffles. The Bookery conference room will turn into rotating crafts and activities for kids so parents can shop. Be sure to visit your downtown and local shops!

if you know someone who is interested in renting space beginning January 1 contact commercial@orbitgroup.com.