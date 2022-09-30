Calling all classmates: Central High School Class of ’82 40th Reunion set for Oct. 22 at XO Bistro

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Central High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion on Saturday, October 22, from 6-10 p.m. at XO on Elm, 827 Elm St., in Manchester.

Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door, which includes light hors d’oeuvres, ’80s music and cash bar. Dress is casual.

RSVP with payment by October 1 via Venmo to “@Claudette-Knieriem” or mail a check (payable to Claudette Knieriem) to 10 Ridgeview Drive, Hooksett, NH 03106. For more information: cknieriem@comcast.net.