Call for photographers and digital artists for images reflecting NH’s diverse communities

MANCHESTER, NH – Over a year ago, a number of local, state, and regional community groups and racial justice allies began collaborating on a new policy and advocacy organization focused on advancing issues of racial and economic justice and health equity in New Hampshire. As a result of this work, I am pleased to share that a new policy and advocacy organization is about to launch here in the Granite State.

The New Hampshire Center for Justice & Equity will advance issues of racial and economic justice in collaboration with anyone willing to work towards correcting longstanding pervasive inequities, encouraging partners to collaborate in this work, fostering human and capital resource sharing.

As we prepare to launch in October, we are establishing our web presence. The Center’s web presence will represent and present the Center’s culture, guiding principles, development approach, and MOST importantly, reflect those we serve…New Hampshire’s communities of color, LGBTQ+, disabilities, and similarly marginalized communities.

What We Value

Equity & Fairness

Courage & Resilience

Inclusion & Collaboration

Empathy & Compassion

Integrity & Respect

Justice & Works

New Hampshire Center for Justice & Equity Program Pillars

Community Building & Organizing

Public Policy

Institutional Capacity Building

Operating Supports & Intentional Investments

With an appreciation for the role the arts have played in advancing issues of racial and economic justice, the NH Center for Justice & Equity would like to work with New Hampshire’s creative community to curate digital images for use on the Center’s website.

The images/digital art will be used for “promotional purposes only” and represent in content AND in tone, the organizational vision and mission of the New Hampshire Center for Justice & Equity.

We will to launch the Center’s website on Wednesday, September 28th, with the hope of identifying the necessary images/artwork by Monday, September 26th.

Need(s)

Up to 10 high resolution images for use on the Center’s outward facing website. • Selected images will be used for “promotional use only” without any need for exclusivity rights. o We do want to include artist attribution & contact info on all selected images • Images should reflect in content and tone the culture of the Center.

Images must be reflective of New Hampshire and those the Center is intended to serve. • Photography and Digital Art.

o Color or Black/White

o Format: High-Res images

▪ (JPEG (or JPG) – Joint Photographic Experts Group. …

▪ PNG – Portable Network Graphics.

Rate of Pay

$100 per image for up to 10 images.

Submission Deadline

Friday, September 23, 2022

Who do I contact with questions?

Anthony Poore, antpoore@gmail.com

Anthony Poore, President & CEO

New Hampshire Center for Justice & Equity

Manchester, NH