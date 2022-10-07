Calef Road Fire Station closing for reconstruction as of Friday

 Calef Rd station. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The current Manchester Fire Department Station 9 on Calef Road will be closing its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday in advance of renovations for a modernized Station 9 to be opened at the same location in several months, replacing the now 60-year-old facility.

Engine 9 personnel will be relocated to Station 7 on Somerville Street during reconstruction and will be posting in their normal response area as much as possible, with no expected reduction of services or personnel.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Manchester Fire Department Chief Ryan Cashin at 603-669-2256.

