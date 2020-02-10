Cafe la Reine ready for Election Day close-up when CBS This Morning goes live

MANCHESTER, NH – Cafe la Reine will be featured on national TV when CBS This Morning goes live Tuesday morning. The crew will be broadcasting live from 7-9 a.m. A frequent stop for presidential candidates, news reporters, and media personalities, Cafe la Reine has served as a hub of activity leading up to the first-in-the-nation primary on February 11, 2020.

CBS This Morning host Tony Dokoupil covers breaking news, politics, health, money, lifestyle and pop culture. Regular viewers of the show will get a thrill to see the familiar backdrop of Cafe la Reine during the morning show, and those who don’t normally tune in will want to hunker down for the program.

Owner Alex Horton opened her shop in downtown Manchester in 2013. As a recent graduate of Saint Anselm College at that time, Horton saw a need for a community space in the city she called home. Seven years later, Horton feels that locals have found their “third place” with Café la Reine, and is thrilled that she and her customers will have a front-row seat to some of the first-in-the-nation primary media activities this year.

“We are so fortunate to be doing business in New Hampshire, where there is access to those elected and the candidates running at the local, state and national levels,” said Horton. “Being the largest city in New Hampshire, every four years prospective candidates, voters, and press across America look to Manchester for the first in a series of nationwide primary elections. You can feel the electricity for weeks.”

The crew stopped by Monday to set up equipment, test the lighting and get a feel for the cafe.

“We welcome all visitors in the area to stop by Cafe la Reine for exceptional coffee and conversation,” said Dominique Gibson, manager, Cafe la Reine. “Manchester has a flavor and rhythm that makes it a dynamic and exciting place to be, and we’re located right in the heart of it.”