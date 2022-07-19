Caesario’s fire ruled accidental, restaurant will remain closed until further notice

MANCHESTER, NH – The city fire marshal has determined the July 18 kitchen fire that closed Caesario’s Pizza, 1061 Elm St., was accidental.

Manchester Fire Department was notified Monday of a fire alarm activation at the long-time downtown pizza place. The automatic fire sprinkler system activated as it’s designed to do, which kept the fire in check until the fire department arrived. Upon the arrival of fire companies, smoke was encountered inside the restaurant. The fire went to two alarms and was brought under control in about 90 minutes.

The fire was reported by a passerby, as the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

After a complete and thorough origin and cause investigation by Manchester Fire Prevention Bureau, it was determined that this fire is the result of an electrical malfunction and classified as accidental in nature.

The restaurant is unable to open and operate at this time, according to city Fire Marshal Peter Lennon.

In a statement posted via social media, Caesario’s said they are not sure what the future holds.