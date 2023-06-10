Cable operator will donate toward STEM education for every 100 mph pitch hit by Fisher Cats

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is teaming up with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to support STEM education.

Every time a Fisher Cats player hits a ball over 100 mph, Breezeline will donate to the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover.

“We are thankful to Breezeline for supporting our mission of providing educational opportunities to children,” said Monique Deforge, director of development and community engagement at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. “We look forward to working together to make a difference in the lives of children in our community.”

The promotion in support of STEM education also extends to two other minor league teams – the Altoona Curve Minor League Baseball team in Altoona, PA, and the West Virginia Black Bears collegiate summer baseball team in Granville, WV.