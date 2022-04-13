Buy the ticket, take the ride: Jake Shimabukuro returns to Tupelo Hall April 14

DERRY, NH – Elevating the ukulele to an advanced degree, the award-winning musician Jake Shimabukuro (she-ma-BOO-koo-row) draws distinct passion from its strings, presenting the ukulele through an untraditional lens. Shimabukuro becomes one with his instrument, allowing the ebb and flow to engulf his sensibilities, executing his skill, at times with transcendent tranquility and at other times with the intensity of a rock star. If his positive reviews don’t sway your attention, perhaps his most recent album Jake & Friends featuring a plethora of collaborators – including Ziggy Marley, Bette Midler, Willie Nelson, Michael McDonald and more – could coax you into curiosity.

Unaware that a ukulele could sound so unusually captivating, I had the privilege of experiencing a pre-COVID Shimabukuro performance at Tupelo Hall. Clothed in casual attire with two additional bandmates, Shimabukuro’s setting was simple and relaxed, with an area rug as its most prominent decoration. Although his extremely skillful ensemble undoubtedly complimented the performance, Shimabukuro’s technique was so complex, its proficiency contains the strength to stand alone.

With an eclectic catalog, the majority of Shimabukuro’s performances are intriguing interpretations of iconic songs. However, Shimabukuro’s rendition of “Over the Rainbow” is especially captivating. And beautiful as it is with a full orchestra, as reflected on Shimabukuro’s 2006 Gently Weeps album, somehow Shimabukuro’s solo performance eclipses with such reverence and sympathetic gentility, there is no doubt Yip Harburg (lyricist of Over the Rainbow) would be moved in esteem.

From the Beatles to Jimi Hendrix to Van Halen to Judy Garland, Shimabukuro delivers memorable, emotionally-provoking performances, coaxing his listener to readily close their eyes and voyage to his exquisite destination.

Jake Shimabukuro Thursday, April 14, 2022 8 p.m.,Tupelo Music Hall Derry, NH