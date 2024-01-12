Buy a cup of Aroma Joe’s Jan. 12 and help the Boys & Girls Club

MANCHESTER, NH – A special promotion on Friday, Jan. 12 at the new Aroma Joe’s will also help a local non-profit. With every cup of coffee purchased 10% of proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.

Aroma Joe’s, located at 527 Hooksett Road, is open from 5:15 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week.

About Aroma Joe’s®

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in South Portland, Maine with 113 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. Aroma Joe’s is a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique infused blends, signature AJs RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food offerings served in a friendly and upbeat environment. Aroma Joe’s is positively impacting people with passion, caring and a commitment to excellence throughout every shop and community. For more information and for franchising opportunities visit: aromajoes.com.