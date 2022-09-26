Buttigieg rallies Democrats at annual dinner

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Over 750 attendees attended the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner at the Hilton Manchester Doubletree Hotel on Saturday evening, headlined by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg joined other New Hampshire Democratic leaders in exhorting the audience into action over the last few weeks before Election Day.

“What makes America great is our never ending journey to become greater and our refusal to settle for things as they are, to let this country sit where it has been as if it could go no further, but rather to demand they we continue the constant betterment and growth that is written into the very structure of our Constitution,” said Buttigieg. “That’s why I’m prouder than ever to be at your side — a Democrat — in every possible sense of the term. So let’s get after it and work these next 45 days like we never have before!”

Throughout the evening, speakers also attacked Republican candidates and philosophies.

“Make no mistake: freedom is on the ballot on November 8th,” said U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02). “The freedom to send our kids to school knowing they will come home safe. The freedom of lower costs, clean energy, and a brighter future for our planet. The freedom to live in safe, affordable housing. The freedom to live in a democracy with fair, transparent elections. The freedom to be who you are, to marry who you love, and to love how you live. And, of course, the freedom to make your own, personal, private medical decisions and control your own destiny.”

The New Hampshire Democratic Party also honored Nashua State Representative Manny Espitia, Strafford County Mark Brave, Lebanon State Representative Susan Almy and Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess.