Busy week for Aldermen while the Planning Board deliberates several housing projects

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, July 14. The following cases were reviewed, and variances were granted. If you missed the meeting or would like more information, the meeting will be available to watch on-demand.

ZBA2022-069 815: Goffstown Road, Ward 12

ZBA2022-056: 362: Union Street, Ward 3

ZBA2022-079: 200 Frontage Road, Ward 9

ZBA2022-081: 8 Hummingbird Drive, Ward 1

ZBA2022-082: 111 Mooresville Road, Ward 8

ZBA2022-083: 352 Lake Avenue, Ward 5

ZBA2022-085: 9 Pepperidge Drive, Ward 8

ZBA2022-086 913 Elm Street, Ward 3

ZBA2022-087: 215 St. James Avenue, Ward 10

ZBA2020-018 205 and 211 Second Street, Ward 10

ZBA2022-089: 655 Coolidge Avenue, Ward 11

ZBA2022-080 240 Pinecrest Road, Ward 1

ZBA2022-093 243 Hanover Street, Ward 4

ZBA2022-094 342 Hazelton Avenue, Ward 8

ZBA2022-067 293 Wilson Street, Ward 7

In the following case, variances were granted for section 8.04 and 6.06; and parking relief was denied, sections 10.06(A), 10.07(K), 10.07(D), 10.09(B), 10.07(K)1 and 10.07(D).

ZBA2022-092 80 Walsh Avenue, Ward 11

The following cases were tabled until the next meeting which will be held on Tuesday, August 9.

ZBA2022-076: 96 Pinard Street and Biron St, Ward10

ZBA2022-063: 15 Cohas Avenue, Ward 6

ZBA2022-084: 50 Rosecliff Lane, Ward 6

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN

This week the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold committee meetings on Monday and Tuesday with the full board meeting on Tuesday. Follow the links below to preview Agenda and Board materials:

Monday, July 18

Tuesday, July 19

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board will hold its next public hearing on Thursday, July 21 at 6 p.m. This meeting will be televised on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available on-line for each of the projects below.

CU2022-009 & SP2022-006: 25 Lowell Street, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3.

A conditional use permit application to construct a multi-family apartment building with residential units on all floors including the ground floor. Applicant has also submitted a change of use site plan application to convert a five-story office building into a 55,000 SF building with 48 multi-family residential units and two ground floor commercial units, with associated site improvements.

PDSP2021-003: 1824 Front Street, Residential Suburban Multifamily Zoning District, Ward 12.

Applicant is seeking to amend a previously approved planned development/site plan (PDSP2021-003) by proposing to construct an 8′ high retaining wall in the front yard of the development, adding two under-sized loading spaces, and changing site grading per request from the NH Department of Transportation.

CU2022-021: 655 Coolidge Ave, Residential One Family Medium Density Zoning District, Ward 11.

Application for a conditional use permit for a proposed Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in the basement of an existing single-family home.

S2022-004: 39 Tougas Ave, Residential One Family High-Density Zoning District, Ward 6.

Applicant has submitted a subdivision request to create one new buildable lot of record of 9,180 SF.

CU2022-018 & SP2022-011: 351 Chestnut St, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3.

Applicant is submitting a conditional use permit application to construct multi-family residential units within the first floor along with a site plan application to construct 98 multi-family apartment units totaling five stories, with an underground garage.

CU2022-019 & SP2022-012: Southeast Corner of Chestnut & Merrimack Streets, Central Business Zoning District, Ward 3.

Applicant is seeking a conditional use permit application to construct multi-family residential units within the first floor, in the Central Business District (CBD) along with a site plan application to construct 44 multi-family apartment units, totaling four stories.

THE MORE YOU KNOW…What does [Staff Recommendation] mean?

When you review the official Agenda for a Planning Board Business Meeting, you will notice the following note next to some of the cases: [Staff Recommendation] – what does this mean?? In Manchester, the Planning and Community Development team reviews all projects before it is presented to the Planning Board. As part of this review, the planner provides notes to call out areas of concern. At the time of the Business Meeting, these notes are updated to reflect discussion during the public hearing and ‘Conditions of Approval’ are added as an addendum. Upon project approval, these conditions will be applied to the project and will be available in the public record.