Bus driver shortage forces district to suspend service to charter school students

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday the Manchester School District notified families of students enrolled in public charter schools that bus service will be suspended, starting Sept. 10, due to a lack of drivers.

School Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis released a statement Sunday detailing the situation [see below.]

The district did not say how many students the bus suspension would affect.

Cassie Hayes, Dean of Founders Academy on Sunday said the suspension of bus service will affect about 165 of their students.

This affects about 40% of our student population. Not having a busing option is a huge challenge for many of our families. But as a tight-knit community, Founders families have come together to support each other,” Hayes said. “As soon as the notice went out families immediately started connecting to create carpools and brainstorm solutions. The Founders Academy administration is also committed to supporting our families.”

In order to make sure all families will have options, Founders Academy has extended its hours for the coming week and will allow parents to drop off as early as 6:30 a.m. and pick up as late as 5:30 p.m., free of charge, Hayes said.

Below: A message released Sept. 10 by Superintendent Gillis: