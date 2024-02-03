Burris, Barber, DiGiantommaso shine in final track tuneup meet

.@athleticsMMHS junior Hannah Rodriguez competes in the long jump, Saturday afternoon at @UofNH . Rodriguez placed 5th.

She will compete in the DI State Championships next weekend.

DURHAM, NH — Manchester high school track athletes gathered at UNH’s Sweet Oval, Saturday, for the final tune-up meet before next weekends State Championships.

Trinity and Manchester West participated in the morning session, while Central and Memorial competed in the afternoon session.

Manchester Memorial

Junior Chase Burris showed that he is primed to compete for a state title, winning the long jump with a best leap of 21-00.75.

The girls 4x160m relay team placed fourth in a time of 1:27.69. The team included Jordan Courter, Ayomide Sanni, Victoria Ford and Hannah Rodriguez. Rodriguez made her presence known in multiple events. She placed fifth in the long jump with a best leap of 15-11 and sixth in the 55m in a time of 7.59 seconds.

Ford placed fifth in the 55m hurdles in 9.29. Courter placed fifth in the 300m in a time of 46.01.

Among the boys, senior Rudy Fricker was fifth in the 55m hurdles in 9.16 seconds. David Leonard placed seventh in the high jump with a best leap of 5-04. The 4x800m relay team of Blake Bickford, Stephen Denio, William Sloper and Owen David placed fourth in 9:18.46.

The 4x400m relay team of Elias Rosado, Fricker, Leonard and Davis placed seventh in 3:58.46.

Manchester Central

Senior Harriet Barber continues to prove she is one of the fastest high school sprinters in New Hampshire. On Saturday, Barber placed second in the 55m in a time of 7.32 seconds.

junior Nicholas Barbee competes in the shot put, Saturday afternoon at UNH. Barbee placed 8th with a best toss of 35-07.25. Barbee will be competing in the DI State Championships, next weekend.

Junior Kaedin Gagne had a solid day, placing eighth in the 300m in 38.98 and ninth in the long jump with a best leap of 18-02.75. Junior Nicholas Barbee placed eighth with a best throw of 35-07.25.

The Central boys relay teams had an excellent day. The 4x160m relay team of Wyatt Fougere, Trevor Wong, Sean Venator, Kaedin Gagne placed fifth in a time of 1:18.95. The 4x400m relay team of Colin Eagen, Thomas Montminy, Trevor Walsh and Maxwell Robert placed eighth in 4:05.36. The 4x800m relay team of Thomas Montminy, Colin Eagen, Owen Lansil and Trevor Walsh placed fifth in 9:40.33.

sophomore Jordan Courter (Lane 2) sprints to the finish line of the 300m, Saturday afternoon at UNH. Courter placed 5th in the event. She will compete in the State Championships next weekend.

Trinity

The Trinity boys enjoyed success in the morning session at UNH.

Sophomore Anthony DiGiantommaso continued his strong winter season with another stellar performance. DiGiantommaso won the long jump with a best leap of 20-05.50. He also was part of the Pioneers’ winning 4x160m relay team (1:18.44), along with Brandon Roth, Rere Edokpolo and anchor Nehemiah Oyaronbi.

Edokpolo had multi-event success. He placed second, behind DiGiantommaso, in the long jump with a best leap of 20-02.25 and fifth in the high jump with a best leap of 5-10.

Oyaronbi placed sixth in the 55m in 6.65 seconds. He was also 11th in the 300m in 39.69.

Manchester West

The Blue Knights participated in the morning session at UNH and were represented by NoNo Omol. He placed 19th in the boys shot put with a best throw of 33-10.25.