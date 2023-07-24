Burkush seeks a first full term in Ward 9

Monday, July 24, 2023 Andrew Sylvia

Jim Burkush. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This fall, Jim Burkush will seek his first full term as Ward 9’s representative on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

A former chief of the Manchester Fire Department, Burkush won a special election in 2022 replace the late Barbara Shaw, defeating former Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan.

Right now, he says the primary concerns in Ward 9 are homelessness, property taxes and the condition of roads. Burkush hopes to continue responding those concerns and working hard on the board if re-elected.

“It’s about continuing the hard work that we’ve done down here in Ward 9,” he said. “I feel that I’ve made a difference and helping people is what I enjoy to do.”

He also feels that he has properly represented the ward at city hall, citing the recent vote on allowing the school charter amendment to go to voters, noting that his opposition arose after a significant number of calls and e-mails from his constituents voicing concern with the idea.

This fall he will also be joined on the ballot by his wife Anne, who is running unopposed for Ward 9 Moderator, replacing longtime moderator Gloria Pilotte.

“She’s been there for over 20 years and they needed somebody to step up and I’ve lived in the ward for 42 years,” said Anne. “She was very diligent in what she did and I want to learn everything I can from her.”

Although his wife faces no opposition, Burkush will face newcomer Jose Marte in November’s General Election, with no Primary Election needed in September due to a lack of a third candidate.

 

