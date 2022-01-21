Burkush announces he will file for Ward 9 race next week

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, former Manchester Fire Department Chief and Hooksett Fire Department Chief Jim Burkush told Manchester Ink Link that he plans to officially file as a candidate next week in the upcoming Ward 9 Aldermanic Special Election.

In addition to his 40 years of experience in local fire departments, Burkush also is a member of the Manchester Highway Commission and ran against former Ward 9 Alderman Barbara Shaw in 2017, losing 924-901. He was also a state representative in 1998 and 1999.

Shaw died on Dec. 22, just over a month after she earned re-election for the seventh time to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Burkush said he has earned the endorsement of Shaw’s husband, Jeffrey Purinton, having known Shaw and Purinton as neighbors.

He hopes to continue what he saw Shaw’s excellent constituent service, but adds that he would chart his own path rather than necessarily be identical to her in every way if elected.

Burkush cites his extensive experience with municipal budgets, familiarity with obtaining grant funding and knowledge of the Manchester area as key attributes. He believes that the key policy focuses if he is elected will be keeping taxes low and respecting the city’s tax cap while also maintaining services, addressing homelessness. However, he says his main focus if elected would be working with other Aldermen on all topics regardless of political philosophy.

“The people of Ward 9 know that it’s a very hard-working section of the city and we need good representation,” he said. “I don’t have any specific agenda; I want to work with the other board members to keep the city moving forward.”

Burkush says he encourages anyone with questions about his campaign to e-mail him at j.burkush@comcast.net or call him at 603-714-0283.

As of Jan. 19, only former State Representative and Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan has officially filed as a candidate.

The filing period will last until Jan. 28, with the election scheduled for March 15.