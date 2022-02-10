Burglar caught on camera in connection with break-in at Larch Street home

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for a person of interest in a burglary reported Wednesday afternoon on the city’s East Side.

On February 10, 2022, at approximately 12:10 PM, Manchester Police received a report of a burglary on Larch Street.

The caller told police he was not home but was looking at his camera system remotely and saw someone trying to break in.

Arriving officers did not locate the suspect, but there was evidence that someone had entered.

The suspect was captured on camera and was last seen wearing a puffy grey jacket, black and yellow hat and gloves, and a white mask. The suspect left on foot, heading towards the East Side Plaza.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.