Burden comes to Millyard as new McLean publisher

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, McLean Communications announced that Ernesto Burden will become its new Vice President and Publisher on January 21, 2020.

For the past five years, Burden has served as the Vice President of Digital for Newspapers of New England, recently adding the role of General Manager at the Concord Monitor. Previously, he held a variety of editorial positions at news outlets across New England including the Nashua Telegraph, the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

“Ernesto brings a wealth of experience on both the business and editorial sides of magazine and newspaper publishing,” said Jamie Trowbridge, President and CEO of Yankee Publishing. “He is an expert in digital media, and he has a deep knowledge of New Hampshire and its business community. We are very excited to have him join our team.”

At McLean, a subsidiary of Yankee Publishing Inc., will oversee a staff of 35 employees in the Millyard in publishing New Hampshire Magazine, NH Business Review, New Hampshire Home, ParentingNH and custom publications for a variety of clients.

The company organizes more than 15 networking events and awards receptions attended by thousands annually.

“I’m deeply grateful for how often my career has intersected with the incredible team at McLean Communications and I’m very much looking forward to working with the talented team at Yankee Publishing,” Burden said. “I am thrilled to join McLean in this new capacity of building on the stellar foundation of publications and events they’ve created, all while having the opportunity to help highlight the amazing cultural and business climate of New Hampshire.”