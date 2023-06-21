Bullpen silences Somerset in series opening victory

BRIDGEWATER, N.J — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, quieted the Eastern League’s top team on Tuesday night, defeating the Somerset Patriots 4-1 from TD Bank Ballpark.

New Hampshire (33-30) held Somerset (39-24), the second-highest run scoring team in the league, to just one run on two hits for the game.

On the mound, right-hander Nick Fraze made his second start of the season for the Fisher Cats. The 25-year-old threw a season-high 3.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out four. In two spot starts this season, Fraze has allowed just one earned run in 6.2 innings thrown.

The Fisher Cats wasted no time in the first against Somerset left-hander and New York Yankee rehabber Carlos Rodón (0-1), plating home Leo Jimenez after Damiano Palmegiani grounded into a double play.

Will Robertson tacked on a run with a double in the fourth, his 28th RBI of the season, which is third-best on the team.

Jimenez doubled the lead with a two-run single in the seventh. The Blue Jays No. 19 prospect is hitting .323 with 13 RBIs in the month of June.

Orelvis Martinez led all Fisher Cat hitters with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, his second three-hit game of the year and his first since June 1 vs Reading.

The Fisher Cats shut out the Patriots for the first eight innings of the game before Somerset eventually grabbed a run in the ninth on a Trey Sweeney homer.

In the bullpen, right-handers Gabriel Ponce (4-3)and Adrian Hernandez, left-hander Mason Fluharty and right-hander Connor Cooke combined for 5.1 innings of relief, allowing just one run on one hit and three walks while striking out seven. Ponce and Cooke struck out three each.

Cooke has now struck out 26 batters over 13 innings pitched since being promoted to Double-A in mid-May.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game road trip against the Somerset Patriots tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Chad Dallas (2-0, 3.76 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Yoendrys Gomez (0-0, 0.84 ERA) for Somerset.