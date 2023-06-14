Bullpen endures off night in series opening loss

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, dropped their series opener to the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night, falling 9-1 at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire (30-27) and Akron (29-28) stayed tied at 1-1 until the seventh when Akron scored three in the seventh off right-hander Gabriel Ponce (3-3)and five in the eighth off righties Adrian Hernandez and Juan Nunez to put the game away.

The Fisher Cats mustered only three hits in the game and made three errors in the field as well.

On the mound, right-hander Sem Robberse got the start for New Hampshire. The 21-year-old Netherlands native threw five innings, allowing just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three in a no-decision. The Blue Jays No. 7 prospect has lowered his ERA in home games to just 2.02 in six starts.

Steward Berroa drove in the lone run of the game for New Hampshire with an infield hit in the bottom of the second.

Leo Jimenez extended his team long on-base streak to 17 games with a walk in the eighth. Orelvis Martinez extended his season-long hit streak to seven games with a base hit in the first.

The Fisher Cats continue their home stand against the Akron Rubberducks tomorrow at 6:35 pm. RHP Chad Dallas (2-0, 2.42 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Tommy Mace (0-0, -.– ERA) for Akron.