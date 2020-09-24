Bullet enters Green Street bedroom where kids were sleeping

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating two reports of gunshots fired which they believe are related, one of them in which a bullet penetrated a bedroom window of a residence on Green Street where children were sleeping.

On September 24, 2020, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 207 Pine St. for a report of gunshots. Police spoke with the caller who reported hearing five or six gunshots. When they looked out their window toward Auburn South Back Alley (just west of Union Street), they saw a white Volkswagon speed away with its lights off.

Police canvassed the area looking for victims but found none. They did find a few droplets of blood, but no shell casings or bullet holes.

Around 3 a.m., police received another report regarding gunshots, this time from 234 Green St. The caller stated that she had gotten up to use the bathroom and heard multiple gunshots. When she returned to her bedroom she found glass on the bed. It was discovered that a bullet had shattered the window and was located inside the room. At the time of the incident, two young children were sleeping inside the bedroom. They were uninjured.

The two reports appear to be stemming from the same incident. This is also the same general area where a shooting occurred on September 1, 2020. In that case, a woman was shot in the leg near the Dollar Deluxe on Union Street.

“There have been several instances of violence in this area,” says Assistant Police Chief Ryan Grant. “These incidents are dangerous and reckless and they will not be tolerated in our city. The Manchester Police Department has been and will continue to do whatever it takes to find the person(s) responsible. The residents of Manchester should not have to live in fear.”