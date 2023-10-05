Bullet cases found at tent site focus of Thursday Logan Clegg trial testimony

CONCORD, NH – Bullets and shell casings found at two tent sites more than 150 miles away were the focus Thursday morning in the second day of testimony in the trial of Logan Clegg, charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Concord residents Djeswende and Stephen Reid.

Concord Police Department Det. Nicole Murray, continuing from Wednesday afternoon, testified about evidence collected from a “burnt tent site” in the Broken Ground Trail System police believe was occupied by Clegg in the weeks before the Reids were killed.

Their bodies were found April 21, 2022, off the Marsh Loop Trail in the wooded area in northeast Concord near the Loudon Road apartment after they were reported missing when family members couldn’t reach them. Police believe they were killed while on an afternoon walk on the trail April 18, 2022.

The trial began Tuesday with opening arguments and a site visit to the Broken Ground Trail System, with testimony beginning Wednesday in Merrimack County Superior Court, with Judge John Kissinger presiding.

Murray testified Thursday that she also collected evidence six months after the Reids were killed, at a garbage-strewn tent site deep in the Centennial Woods Natural Area in Burlington, Vermont, where Clegg was living when he was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022.

Under questioning from Assistant Attorney General Ryan Olberding, Murray testified that nine bullet casings were found at the Concord tent site in late August 2022, more than four months after the Reids were killed. Investigators used metal detectors to comb the debris in the footprint of the tent, which had been filled with about 150 camping-size empty propane tanks and other debris and set afire sometime between April 15 and April 22, 2022.

Before the Sig Luger 9mm casings were found, Concord police detectives had sorted and lined up the burned debris left at the site, including the propane tanks in a neat rectangle of about 15 lines of about 10 tanks. Before they were sorted in early August 2022, the tanks and other debris had been in a pile, along with burned pots and pans, cans, plastic grocery bags and soda bottles and other debris, in the footprint of where the tent had been.

Murray testified that between the day the Reids’ bodies were discovered and Aug. 25, 2022, when casings were first found at the site, she had visited it, as well as the crime scene about a quarter mile away along the Marsh Loop Trail many times to collect evidence, make measurements and more.

Murray testified that none of the casings could be seen in photos before they were found with the metal detector, or be seen easily by the naked eye. They described a process of going over the scene with a metal detector, then sifting through leaves, pine needles and dirt to find the cases when the detector alerted.

At the scene in Vermont, four Sig Luger 9 mm casings and four bullets were found in a wide swath and a separate pile of rubbish that included soda bottles and cans, food containers and wrappers, store receipts, electronics, a pair of men’s size 12 boots, and more.

The debris was next to a gray Ozark tent that contained a rumpled sleeping bag, two black kitchen-size rubbish bags with men’s clothing, earphones, two packs of Sig Luger 9mm ammunition (one with nine bullets missing), gun cleaning equipment, a Sig Luger 9 mm magazine and more.

Cross-examination by defense attorney Mariana Dominguez had just started when Kissinger called the lunch break.

Dominguez began by pressing Murray on the collection process for evidence at the burnt tent site scene, including the bullet casings. The defense indicated in opening statements that the credibility of the ballistics that the prosecution said ties Clegg to the Reids’ homicides will be a major part of their case.

Clegg is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for “knowingly causing the death” of each of the Reids, two alternative second-degree murder charges for “recklessly causing” their deaths, three counts of falsifying physical evidence and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of falsifying physical evidence (a Class B felony) was added.

He’s been held in Merrimack County Jail since he was extradited to New Hampshire following his arrest on a Utah fugitive warrant in South Burlington, Vermont, Oct. 12, 2022.

It was the second day of testimony in the trial, expected to last until Oct. 20.