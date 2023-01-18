Bulldogs bulldoze Memorial

Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Andrew Sylvia High School Sports, Sports 0

Simeon Bilolo Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Bedford Bulldogs have one of the best boys’ basketball programs in New Hampshire and they proved it once again on Tuesday night with a convincing 83-65 victory over Manchester Memorial.

Bedford opened up a 21-13 lead by the end of the first quarter and didn’t look back as their lead into double digits by halftime and stayed there.

The Bulldogs went 14-for-16 from the line with junior Luke Soden scoring seven of those free throws for Bedford. Soden was the visitors’ leading scorer with 44 points. Sophomore Brady O’Connell was the only other Bedford scorer in double digits with 12 points.

Senior Mateo Ancic led the way for Memorial with 14 points, followed by senior Abdalha Ramadhani (13) and junior Kellen Kay (10).

Bedford (7-1) returns home for a Friday night contest against Goffstown at 8 p.m. Memorial (4-4) also returns to the court on Friday night, hosting cross-town rival Central at 7 p.m.

Dylan Lafferty. Photo/Stacy Harrison

