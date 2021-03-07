Building a new shed, or a two-family house where a single dwelling exists? Take it to the Zoning Board

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

The Manchester Zoning Board will be meeting on Thursday, March 11 at 6 p.m. Remember, meetings are being held on-line to adhere to COVID protocols and can be accessed by tuning into Channel 22 on your television or on-line: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv

While the complete Agenda of this month’s meeting can be found here, 2021-03-11_ZBA_AGENDA.PDF (manchesternh.gov) , below is a quick summary of the Agenda.

33 Purchase Street, R-1B: One Family-High Density District (ZBA2021-009) – Ward 9

The applicant proposes to construct an 8’ x 12’ shed in the street yard on a corner lot 1.5’ from the street lot line and 2’ from the side lot line and seeks a variance from sections 8.29(A)1 Accessory Structures in the Front Yard and 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures in the Rear Yard of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester.

Application detail: 2021-03-11_ZBA2021-009-33_PURCHASE_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

27 Thistle Way, R-1A: One Family-Medium Density District (ZBA2021-010) – Ward 8

Applicant is proposing to replace an existing 12’ x 46” manufactured home with a new 14’ x 40’ manufactured home with less than the required side and rear setbacks and with lot coverage of 50 percent where 40 percent is allowed and seeks a variance from sections 8.0 (C)2 Side Yard Setback (2 counts), 8.02(C)2 Rear Yard Setback and 8.02(C)3 Lot Coverage of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester.

Application detail: 2021-03-11_ZBA2021-010-_27_THISTLE_WAY.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

270 Stanton Street, R1-B: One Family-High Density District (ZBA2021-012) – Ward 8

Applicant is requesting a one-year extension of variance case ZBA2019-020, granted on March 14, 2019, to subdivide a 4.5 acre parcel know as Tax Map 507-64A into eight (8) buildable lots served by a public roadway and utilities, where Lots 1 and 2 have insufficient lot width and seeks a variance from section 6.02 Minimum Lot Width at Lot 1 and Lot 2 of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester.

Application detail: 2021-03-11_ZBA2021-012-270_STANTON_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

7 Clement Street, R1-B: One Family-High Density District (ZBA2021-011) – Ward 10

Applicant proposes to construct a two-family dwelling within the single-family zoning district on a lot with 100’ of frontage and width where 150’ is required and seeks a variance from sections 5.10(A)5 Two-Family Dwelling, 6.02 Minimum Lot Frontage and 6.02 Minimum Lot Width of the the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester.

Application detail: 2021-03-11_ZBA2021-011-7_CLEMENT_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

