Brush up on Black History – from Sesame Street to the Black Heritage Trail

There are many online resources available originating here in New Hampshire and through virtual programming to provide insight and understanding about the many facets of Black History that have shaped our world, many which have gone untaught, unrecognized and unsung. Below is a round-up of some of the organizations and programming available.

⇒ NHPBS Celebrates Black History Month with cultural programming

WHAT: New Hampshire PBS is proud to share stories that explore and honor Black lives.

WHEN: Multiple showings of programs – click here.

WHERE: Online

⇒ASALH : The Association for the Study of African American Life and History celebrates Black History Month with a month-long festival with free and fee-based virtual events.

WHAT: ASALH Invites You to Attend the 2021 Virtual Black History Month Festival. Several events are free and open to the public on ASALH TV, the association’s premier YouTube channel!

WHEN: February 2021

WHERE: Virtual – click here.

The Black Heritage Trail NH: Claiming Our Place: Blacks in “White Spaces”

WHAT: The 2021 Tea Talk Series, as a way to rethink our assumptions about race and place, explores how African Americans navigate various “white spaces”, spaces where Blacks and People of Color are marginalized, typically absent, and unexpected. Through shared stories and dialogue this series will present ideas and offer opportunities for understanding and reconciliation.

WHEN: Sunday afternoons from 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual – through March 14 – click here for more info.

UNH: Running from the Washingtons: The Founding of a Nation Through the Eyes of the Enslaved Erica Armstrong Dunbar

WHAT: Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar, the Charles and Mary Beard Professor of History at Rutgers University, will discus her award-winning book about Ona Judge, a Black woman enslaved by George and Martha Washington, who made the daring decision to escape slavery and flee to New Hampshire where she resided until her death.

WHEN: Monday, February 22, 2021 – 6 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Online

U S Black Chambers -”A Profile on Black excellence from Black Wall Street through the COVID-19 pandemic

WHAT: The US Black Chambers, Inc. is presenting a Black History Month virtual event in February. The event highlights the bridges USBC is building across the nation to increase access to capital for Black businesses. This conference will provide attendees with a look back at Black history and celebrate the accomplishments of businesses, large and small, highlighting Black business economic growth from Tulsa Black Wall Street to meeting the challenges of sustaining a business in a pandemic.

WHEN: Tuesday Feb 24, 6-8 p.m. EST

WHERE: Virtual